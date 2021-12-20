Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,329 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,329 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $232.54 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $237.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

