PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of PACW opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

