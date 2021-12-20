Busey Wealth Management Buys 107 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $164.59 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

