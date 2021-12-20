Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,806 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 213,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $68.35 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.