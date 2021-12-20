Busey Wealth Management Invests $990,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

AON stock opened at $292.38 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

