Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $97,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $731.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $832.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $750.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.43.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

