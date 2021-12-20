Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

AKAM stock opened at $115.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.