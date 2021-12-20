Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

ENIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.95 on Monday. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enel Chile by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 151,442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth $93,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

