Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
ENIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.95 on Monday. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
