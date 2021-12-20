Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Hologic posted earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 52.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

