Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.51. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.