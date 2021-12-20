Ballast Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,479,291 shares of company stock worth $907,919,957 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $138.75 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

