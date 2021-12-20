Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,773.28. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.