Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 115 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

