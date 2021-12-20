BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,827 shares of company stock valued at $149,614,734. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.93 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

