AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AcuityAds stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.
About AcuityAds
