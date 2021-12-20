AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AcuityAds stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.