Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

