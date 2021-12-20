Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MNP stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth $477,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

