Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $2,081,633.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

