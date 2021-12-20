Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,755 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,517,000 after acquiring an additional 219,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $73.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

