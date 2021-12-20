Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.53 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,435 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.06 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,108. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

