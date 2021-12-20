Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 15,500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.00, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

