Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 205,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

XOM stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.