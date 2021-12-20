Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $127.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.73. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.