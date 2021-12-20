Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.50.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $669.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

