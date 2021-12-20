29,250 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 108.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

