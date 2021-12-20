XML Financial LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 83.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 116.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 58,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 522,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.06 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

