JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

