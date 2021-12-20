Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $212,000 in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,942 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 77,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $45.52.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.93%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

