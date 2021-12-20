Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $116.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $102.91 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

