Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The India Fund worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.8% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The India Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

