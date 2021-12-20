Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $253.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

