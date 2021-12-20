Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

