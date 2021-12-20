Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $289,797.30 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00.

Shares of SUMO opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 681,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

