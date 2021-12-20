Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after buying an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,713,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,042,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 522,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $302.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.10.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

