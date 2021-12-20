Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $515.70 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $366.97 and a 52 week high of $551.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

