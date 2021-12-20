Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 272,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of COO stock opened at $393.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.57 and a 200 day moving average of $412.76. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.40 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

