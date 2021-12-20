23,723 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

POWI stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

