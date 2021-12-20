Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 0.47. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVA. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.