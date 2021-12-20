McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $261.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89. The company has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

