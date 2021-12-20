Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stake Lessened by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Crane worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crane by 1,521.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 20.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 120.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 148,320 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

NYSE:CR opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

