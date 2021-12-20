Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Southern by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

