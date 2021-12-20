Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE:BST opened at $48.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.