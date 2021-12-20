TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 28.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

American Water Works stock opened at $183.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

