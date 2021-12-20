TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

VLO stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

