TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 65.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 59,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $609.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

