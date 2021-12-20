Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC opened at $39.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.