Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR opened at $26.73 on Friday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $988.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

