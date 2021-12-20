$1.20 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.22. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Banner by 243.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Banner by 113.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Banner by 46.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 57.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.13. Banner has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

