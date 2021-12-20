$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 64.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter.

PBH opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.84.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.