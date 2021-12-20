Analysts Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $30.64

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

BXSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BXSL opened at $33.80 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

